Democratic candidates stake out stances on abortion

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Democrats Andy Beshear and Adam Edelen staked out their abortion-rights credentials, while Rocky Adkins expressed his support for efforts to restrict abortion as the Kentucky gubernatorial candidates reached out to voters in a televised debate.

The candidates fielded questions on issues including teacher sickouts, pension reform and the Medicaid expansion in the Tuesday night debate coming just three weeks before the state's May 21 primary election.

Republican Gov. Matt Bevin and the state's GOP-dominated legislature have pushed a series of bills to restrict abortion.

Edelen depicted the abortion measures as "an experiment by the radical right," and said Kentucky has become "ground zero" in the fight for abortion rights. Beshear said he is "pro-choice" and supports the Roe v. Wade ruling that legalized abortion nationwide.

Adkins described himself as "pro-life."