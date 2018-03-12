Democratic members of Congress endorse Whitmer for governor

TAYLOR, Mich. (AP) — Gubernatorial candidate Gretchen Whitmer is being endorsed by Michigan's four Democrats in the U.S. House.

Reps. Sander Levin, Dan Kildee, Brenda Lawrence and Debbie Dingell announced their endorsements Monday in Taylor, a Detroit suburb.

They say they need a partner in Lansing, and Whitmer — a former legislative leader — would help to fix crumbling roads, create good-paying jobs, protect people's health coverage and safeguard the Great Lakes.

Kildee flirted with his own gubernatorial bid last year before deciding not to run.

Also seeking the Democratic nomination are former Detroit health director Abdul El-Sayed, businessman Shri Thanedar and Bill Cobbs, a retired business executive.

Whitmer has won the backing of much of the state's Democratic establishment, including from 14 labor organizations and unions representing more than 460,000 workers and retirees.