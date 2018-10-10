Denver Zoo adds 2 male Asian elephants to bachelor herd

DENVER (AP) — The Denver Zoo has added two male Asian elephants to its pachyderm bachelor pad.

The Denver Post reports elephants Chuck and Jake are joining the current residents of Groucho, Bodhi and Billy, who are part of the ongoing effort to protect and save the endangered species.

Brian Aucone, the zoo's senior vice president for animal sciences, says the Denver Zoo is equipped to "support the Asian elephant population in North American zoos," aiming to become "a worldwide leader in the care of male Asian elephants."

Jake and Chuck have been at the zoo since late last month, coming from the African Lion Safari in Ontario, Canada.

The zoo says there are fewer than 35,000 Asian elephants estimated to be left in the world.

