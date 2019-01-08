Denver bans sexual orientation conversion therapy for minors

DENVER (AP) — Denver's City Council has banned psychotherapy that seeks to change the sexual orientation of minors.

KMGH-TV reports the council voted unanimously Monday night after the city's Safety, Housing, Education and Homeless Committee advanced the proposal.

Psychology's governing bodies have denounced conversion therapy, which treats being gay or transgender as a mental illness. Research shows it can increase the risk of suicide, drug abuse and depression among teens.

Mayor Michael Hancock said Monday, "We will never allow our LGBTQ+ youth to be the targets of these dubious practices."

His office has said it is unaware of anyone practicing conversion therapy in the city or county of Denver.

___

Information from: KMGH-TV, http://www.thedenverchannel.com