Deposed North Carolina GOP leader testifies for lawsuit

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — A top North Carolina Republican Party official says he's testified in pending litigation by state Democrats challenging the elimination of judicial primary elections for this year by the GOP-controlled General Assembly.

GOP Executive Director Dallas Woodhouse said he completed the testimony Monday morning at a downtown Raleigh law firm. Woodhouse had objected to his deposition by Democratic Party lawyers, accusing them of trying to pry political strategy out of him. A GOP lawyer filed a motion last week to block the subpoena, but the judge in the case hadn't addressed the request before the deposition time.

Woodhouse said by text he submitted himself to testimony and provided documents "under extreme objection."

A federal trial on the judicial primary elimination law is scheduled June 7.