Despite wet weather, short cherry season has "fared well"

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Connecticut agriculture officials say time is quickly running out to purchase a locally grown, sweet treat: cherries.

Department of Agriculture Commissioner Bryan Hurlburt says Connecticut is fortunate to have farmers that grow the fruit in both sweet and tart varieties, but there is only a short window to purchase them. Available for just two-to-three weeks, cherries are expected to peak over the Fourth of July weekend.

They are considered one of the more challenging fruits to grow in the state.

South Glastonbury farmer Don Preli, who owns Belltown Hill Orchards, says his farm will open for pick-your-own cherries on Saturday. Despite some issues with pollination and wet weather, he says the cherry crop has "fared well" this season.

Consumers can find local farms on the Connecticut Grown website .