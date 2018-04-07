Detained immigrant released from detention center

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A Mexican woman who has been detained for the last 10 days after showing up for an interview with immigration authorities in Las Vegas has been released from custody.

The Las Vegas Review-Journal reports that 46-year-old Cecilia Gomez was released Friday from the Eloy Detention Center in Arizona.

Her attorney, Laura Barrera, says Gomez walked into the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services office in Las Vegas on March 27 for an interview to process her permanent residence, thinking she was close to becoming a U.S. citizen.

Instead, she was that she was the subject of a deportation order issued about 20 years ago.

Barrera says Gomez will have to check in with authorities but can remain home while her immigration case is pending.

