Detroit nun acknowledges 'inappropriate conduct,' resigns

DETROIT (AP) — An 84-year-old nun has resigned from a Detroit seminary, saying she engaged in "inappropriate conduct" more than a half-century ago with two young women she was training.

Deadline Detroit reports that Sister Mary Finn stepped down this week from the Sacred Heart Major Seminary faculty. Finn most recently had been a studies director and theology assistant professor.

The online news site says two women were expelled in 1972 after three years of training in the Home Visitors of Mary order.

Finn said in a statement on the seminary's website that she "misused" her position of authority as director of novices.

Detroit Archbishop Allen Vigneron said in the statement that he received partial details of the conduct while seminary rector in the late 1990s and thought "the matter had been resolved."