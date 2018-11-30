Detroit's Belle Isle loses gas service after line struck

DETROIT (AP) — Officials say Detroit's Belle Isle is without natural gas service after a utility contractor struck a line while working to upgrade the electrical grid at the island park.

DTE Energy Co. says in a statement that a contractor was preparing to feed an electric line under the Detroit River when the gas line was hit. The flow of gas was shut off and no one was injured.

The Detroit-based utility says it's working with facilities at the park on temporary heating sources while work takes place to restore gas service. Crews are in the process of converting buildings on Belle Isle from Detroit Public Lighting Department infrastructure to a new grid operated by DTE.