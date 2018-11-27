Detroit's Harper hospital cited for infection-control issues

DETROIT (AP) — Federal regulators have cited the Detroit Medical Center's Harper University Hospital for alleged deficient infection-control standards found during a surprise inspection in October.

Crain's Detroit Business and The Detroit News report incidents included bugs flying around intensive care unit patient areas as well as dirty kitchen and food handling areas.

Hospital officials responded in a letter, saying steps are being taken to address the issues including reviewing proper infection-control techniques with staff and extensively cleaning food preparation areas.

The Centers for Medicaid and Medicare Services notified the hospital about the results. The inspections by the state were prompted by physician and staff complaints about dirty surgical instruments and other problems in the Detroit hospital system's sterile processing department.

The Detroit Medical Center has been working to correct problems.