Development group wants NE Indiana to create marketing brand

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (AP) — A regional development group wants to develop a brand, logo and tagline for an 11-county region in northeast Indiana anchored around Fort Wayne.

WANE-TV reports that the Northeast Indiana Regional Partnership is conducting a survey to gather public input for the effort.

The 10-minute survey asks people to describe northeast Indiana, their quality-of-life and perceptions of the region. It also asks what other regions or states should be considered as role models for northeast Indiana.

Group members say that can all be used to brand the area and help lure more people to live there.

The regional organization expects to finalize its branding strategy by early 2019.

Information from: WANE-TV, http://www.wane.com/