Dinnage pulls out of Premier League chief executive role

LONDON (AP) — The English Premier League says its new chief executive has pulled out of the job before even taking up the position.

The league issued a statement on Sunday saying broadcasting executive Susanna Dinnage has changed her mind about succeeding Richard Scudamore in running the world's richest soccer competition, despite being hired for the job in November.

The statement said: "Despite her commitment to the Premier League in early November, Susanna Dinnage has now advised the Nominations Committee that she will not be taking up the position of Chief Executive."

The short statement gave no reason for the abrupt turnaround but said the search committee "has reconvened its search and is talking to candidates. There will be no further comment until an appointment is made."

Dinnage was set to become the most powerful female executive in global sports after agreeing to leave her role as global president of Discovery's Animal Planet brand early next year to succeed Scudamore.

In November, she described the role as "the pinnacle of professional sport and the opportunity to lead such a dynamic and inspirational organization is a great privilege."

___

