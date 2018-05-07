FILE - This undated photo provided by the Bureau of Land Management shows theropod tracks found north of Moab, Utah. Park officials say dinosaur tracks such as these have been dislodged and thrown into nearby bodies of water by tourists. less
Tourists in Rome took a plunge in a historic monument, prompting outrage from many locals. The trio of unidentified girls
were seen frolicking in Rome's historic Fontana dell'Acqua Paola, or The Big Fountain, on Janiculum Hill.
The fountain was built in 1612 after Pope Paul V decided to rebuild and extend an ancient aqueduct created as a source for clean drinking water. less
Two tourists at Yellowstone National Park picked up a baby bison and put it in their car because they thought it was cold.
A woman visiting the park reported seeing a man and his son drive up to a park ranger with the animal in the car. She said they appeared "seriously worried the calf was freezing and dying" -- never mind the fact that bison herds have roamed the western states for thousands of years.
The baby had to be euthanized because park officials could not get its mother to accept it again.
Yellowstone seems to be a hot spot for silly (and potentially dangerous) tourist behavior.
Just days after the bison calf incident, three members of High on Life SundayFundayz, a group known for documenting its travels on a popular YouTube channel, stepped off the boardwalk and posed for pictures with the park's well-known Grand Prismatic Spring
. Some members also reportedly touched the water, which can reach the boiling point.
The group apologized and offered to donate up to $5,000 to the park.
Why do people feel the need to leave their mark on ancient tombs and temples? In May 2013, a Chinese teenager was attacked on social media after he etched his name into the Luxor
, a 3500-year Egyptian temple.
His mother told a local paper they were sorry for his actions. less
More in national park fails:
In 2014, Instagram artist Casey Nocket was banned from all national parks over a probation period after authorities found her Instagram handle graffiti'ed in seven different national parks.
Nocket plead guilty to seven misdemeanor counts of damaging government property.
Another priceless monument ruined in the name of selfies: In May 2015, the Daily Mail reported that two tourists climbed up a marble statue of Hercules
at the the Loggia dei Militi palace in Cremona, Italy to take a photo. The weight of the men apparently caused the hero’s crown to drop to the ground and shatter. The beloved symbol of the ancient city dates back to the 1700s. less
In a stunt that took an unimaginable amount of chutzpah, a German teenager scrambled up the Great Pyramid of Giza
in broad daylight in January 2016. Andrej Ciesielski got to the top in only eight minutes and immediately started filming his view.
Egyptian authorities quickly noticed and forced him to delete the photos. The sneaky teen had software to back up the deleted images and posted the video on YouTube. The authorities declined to press charges. less
Not that we condone taking selfies atop one of the Seven Wonders of the World, but at least no one was hurt and no precious artifact was destroyed in this case. Good job, kid.
In some cases, the pursuit of the perfect selfie results in the death of innocent animals.
In February 2016, the New York Daily News released a video of an Argentinian beach tourist pulling a young Franciscana dolphin from the water and snapping photos with it. A crowd quickly gathered, and more people began taking photos and prodding the helpless animal.
The dolphin died, likely due to overheating, but people continued to take photos with its corpse before throwing it back onto the beach. No selfie is worth a life, people. less
In more recent news
, a baby dolphin died in Aug of 2017 after "hundreds" of beachgoers in southern Spain surrounded the animal to touch and take pictures with it.
Some of the more eager ones of the mob ended up covering the dolphin's spiracle, the blowhole it uses to breathe.
Unfortunately, by the time rescuers arrived at the beach, the dolphin had died. less
In more recent news
Unfortunately, the dolphin wasn't the first animal killed in pursuit of the perfect selfie.A mob of tourists rushed a Costa Rican beach
in September 2015 to take photos with thousands of female olive ridley turtles laying their eggs at the Ostional Wildlife Refuge. Some tourists even put their children on the turtles' backs to capture that perfect shot. Others stepped carelessly over nests.
The Environment Ministry's Workers Union (SITRAMINAE) wrote on its Facebook page that "appropriate measures were not taken to control the tourism that hampered the natural process" and conducted an investigation. less
Celebrities are their own special class of bad tourist.
In May 2016, actress and singer Vanessa Hudgens of "High School Musical" fame was ordered to pay a $1,000 fine for carving a heart into a rock wall
in Sedona, Arizona. In February, she posted an Instagram photo of the illegal artwork, which bore her name and that of her boyfriend.
For regular folks, damaging a natural feature is a misdemeanor and can result in six months in jail or up to a $5,000 fine. less
Celebrities are their own special class of bad tourist.
Oh, Justin Bieber.
The pop idol is no stranger to questionable remarks
and bad behavior,
and he landed himself in some trouble after a 2013 visit to the Anne Frank House museum
in Amsterdam. He wrote an entry in the museum's guestbook saying he thought Frank, who died in a Nazi concentration camp, "would have been a Belieber" if history had turned out differently. One could assume Frank would have liked many things to turn out differently, probably the least of which would have been having an opportunity to hear Beiber's tunes.
Many were outraged, but the museum's spokeswoman said they were happy to have him visit and didn't see anything wrong with his comment. less
The world's most beautiful beaches are fragile and delicate ecosystems, and they can be easily overwhelmed by an influx of eager tourists.
Thai authorities announced they were closing the entire Koh Tachai island in the Similan Islands National Park to tourists starting October 15, 2016. The island became a popular destination because of its paradise-like beauty, but the overcrowding was starting to take a toll on its environment.
An official said the closure will hopefully stave off the damage before it is "beyond repair." less
Sometimes it's not the tourists causing all trouble -- it's the locals.
One Canadian tourist h
ad an unfortunate encounter with a man in New York's Times Square offering free hugs
. She gave Jermaine Himmelstein a hug and posed for a photo, but then didn't leave a tip. He allegedly punched her in the face and ran off, leaving the bewildered victim with a black eye, cuts and bruises. Himmelstein was arrested shortly after the incident on robbery and fraudulent accosting charges.
Tourists visiting Fremont Street in Las Vegas got a rather unpleasant surprise when a 15-year-old boy flying down the Slotzilla zip line also decided to take a pee.
As he zipped down the crowded street, he urinated on the tourists below, likely ruining many people's evenings in the grossest way possible. The boy's parents apologized but did not reveal whether the incident was a terrible prank or an unfortunate accident. less
One woman took things to a whole new level when she sued a Houston-based Segway tour company for $1 million
after she fell off her Segway.
The lawsuit states the woman and her husband purchased a guided Segway tour of the area but that the guide “abandoned the tour group” at some point. As she and her husband were rolling along, the lawsuit says, she clipped a pylon in a pathway and fell face-first on the ground, suffering "three broken teeth, swollen lips, cheek injuries, a damaged jaw, and injuries to her spinal column."
Ouch. less
To say that people were excited about the easing of the Cuban travel ban earlier this year would be a huge understatement. People were so excited that a record number of U.S. citizens -- 161,000 in 2015 -- flocked to the island nation. They also drank all its beer.
In April 2016 the Costa Rica Star reported that Cuba's main beer manufacturer, Bucanero, was having trouble keeping up with demand from visiting tourists. Reuters reported that the shortage was so dire that the company will have to build a new plant in Cuba. Drink up! less
You can't blame tourists for getting lost in a new place, and usually they can use their handy smartphone to get themselves back on the right track. Not so if they're trying to find Mount Rushmore.
For the past five years, a glitch in Google Maps' GPS technology
has led tourists astray when hoping to see the grand monument. Instead, wayward sightseers are led to the Storm Mountain Center, 13 miles away from the monument. A slow week will misguide two or three lost travelers, but sometimes multiple carloads of tourists become hopelessly lost. Storm Mountain officials have installed a sign at the head of the camp's driveway that reads, "Your GPS is WRONG. This is NOT Mt. Rushmore. Go back to HWY 16. Take a right. Follow signs to Keystone." less
In the spring of 2017, two daredevils from Wisconsin climbed to the top of the Golden Gate Bridge—in about ten minutes.
High school senior Peter Teatime and his partner, Tommy Rector, said they timed their escapade for when traffic was at its lightest. They breached bridge security at 3 a.m. and started climbing.
The stunt caused concern with Golden Gate Bridge officials. The two men could face jail time and a $10,000 fine.
“We’re concerned that they could have fallen into traffic, harming not only themselves but also motorists,” Capt. Lisa Locati of the Golden Gate Bridge Patrol said.
The woman crouched down to take a selfie, fell backwards, and knocked over the display pillar behind her, triggering an almost unbelievable domino effect.
Some are questioning whether the incident was a stunt. less
This undated photo provided by the Utah Division of Parks and Recreation shows visitors examining dinosaur tracks at the Red Fleet State Park east of Salt Lake City. The site, lined with hundreds of prehistoric raptor tracks, has been heavily damaged in the past six months. Visitors have been dislodging dinosaur tracks imprinted in sandstone and throwing the pieces into a nearby lake, officials said. (Utah Division of Parks and Recreation via AP) less
SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Visitors at a Utah state park have been dislodging dinosaur tracks imprinted in sandstone and throwing the pieces into a nearby lake, officials said.
The site lined with hundreds of the prehistoric raptor tracks has been heavily damaged in the past six months, Red Fleet State Park Manager Josh Hansen said.
Hansen recently caught a juvenile who was throwing slabs of stone into the reservoir, told the Salt Lake Tribune . He heard two thumps into the water before docking his boat. Then he saw the person holding two toe imprints from a partial dinosaur track.
"I saved that one," Hansen said. "He had already thrown multiple (tracks in the water)."
Many tracks are noticeable walking through the landscape, but others are not. Utah Division of State Parks spokesman Devan Chavez said his conservative estimate is that at least 10 of the larger, more visible footprints, which range from 3 to 17 inches (8 to 43 centimeters), disappeared in the past six months.
"It's become quite a big problem," Chavez said. "They're just looking to throw rocks off the side. What they don't realize is these rocks they're picking up, they're covered in dinosaur tracks."
Some of the slabs sink to the bottom of Red Fleet Reservoir, some shatter upon hitting the surface and others dissolve entirely.
"Some of them are likely lost forever," Chavez said.
The park is considering sending a diving team to recover what it can from the lakebed. For now, it's putting up more signs asking tourists not to touch the sandstone.
"You'd think common sense would provide guidance, but it's not coming across in people's mind," said Hansen, who's been the park's manager since March. He's responded to two cases in the past two weeks.
This dry and dusty desert area was once a bog filled with mud and moss. Paleontologists believe the dilophosaurus, part of the raptor family, ambushed other dinosaurs while they were resting or drinking from the swamp.
Though their three-toed footprints are not fossils, they're treated as such under Utah code. Anyone who destroys one could be charged with a felony, though no charges have been filed recently.
Three teens were tried in juvenile court for destruction of a paleontological site at Red Fleet State Park in 2001.
"We're going to be cracking down on it a lot more," Chavez said.