Distracted driver crashes into Sioux Falls police squad car

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — A driver who authorities say was distracted rear-ended an occupied Sioux Falls police squad car as it was at a stop light.

The crash happened late Tuesday.

Authorities say both the 24-year-old driver and the police officer were taken to the hospital for injuries that were not life threatening. The driver was cited for careless driving and other violations.