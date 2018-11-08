Divers recover body near where car went into Calumet River

CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago Police Department divers have recovered a body from the Calumet River near where an auto went into the water on Sunday.

The male body was found early Wednesday. It hasn't been identified.

Dive teams have been searching the Calumet River since a man told police he was the passenger in a car that drove into the river early Sunday.

The 26-year-old man was found walking nearby on street on Chicago's southeast side, wet and confused. He told officers he believed his two friends may have not escaped the vehicle when it submerged in the water.

Authorities recovered the car from the water, but it was unoccupied.