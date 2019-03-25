Division 4 POY: Marcellus Howardsville Christian's Jergens

STURGIS, Mich. (AP) — Marcellus Howardsville Christian senior Dylan Jergens is The Associated Press Division 4 boys basketball Player of the Year.

The three-time first team All-State selection was a unanimous pick by a panel of nine Michigan sportswriters.

This season, Jergens set the Michigan High School Athletic Association record for points in a season with 971. He is third on the all-time points list with 2,782 and second with most career three-pointers with 320.

On the year, he averaged 40.5 points a game. In one game, he scored 59

Coach of the Year is Dan Loney of Frankfort.