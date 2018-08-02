Photo: AP
In this July 31, 2018 photo, Grayson Salerno, 1, is pulled over for driving without a license, but he got off with a "cuteness warning" in Malden, Mass. Police in the Boston suburb said they staged the traffic stop after spotting Salerno driving a red toy Mercedes convertible along a sidewalk. (Cori-Devan Salerno via AP) less
In this July 31, 2018 photo, Grayson Salerno, 1, is pulled over for driving without a license, but he got off with a "cuteness warning" in Malden, Mass. Police in the Boston suburb said they staged the traffic ... more
BEST
11. Connecticut
Safety rank: 10
Economic environment rank: 35
Driving laws rank: 21

Source: WalletHub

BEST
10. Texas
Safety conditions rank: 22
Economic environment rank: 5
Driving laws rank: 13

Source: WalletHub

BEST
9. Hawaii
Safety conditions rank: 21
Economic environment rank: 3
Driving laws rank: 14

Source: WalletHub

BEST
8 California
Safety conditions rank: 4
Economic environment rank: 20
Driving laws rank: 17

Source: WalletHub

BEST
7. Oregon
Safety conditions rank: 19
Economic environment rank: 15
Driving laws rank: 4

Source: WalletHub

BEST
6. Louisiana
Safety conditions rank: 33
Economic environment rank: 2
Driving laws rank: 2

Source: WalletHub

BEST
5. Delaware
Safety conditions rank: 11
Economic environment rank: 36
Driving laws rank: 3

Source: WalletHub

BEST
4. Illinois
Safety conditions rank: 6
Economic environment rank: 23
Driving laws rank: 5

Source: WalletHub

BEST
3. Maryland
Safety conditions rank: 2
Economic environment rank: 8
Driving laws rank: 12

Source: WalletHub

BEST
2. Washington
Safety conditions rank: 9
Economic environment rank: 46
Driving laws rank: 1

Source: WalletHub

BEST
1. New York
Safety conditions rank: 1
Economic environment rank: 6
Driving laws rank: 6

Source: WalletHub

WORST
10. Arizona
Safety conditions rank: 35
Economic environment rank: 47
Driving laws rank: 32

Source: WalletHub

WORST
9. Alabama
Safety conditions rank: 43
Economic environment rank: 38
Driving laws rank: 21

Source: WalletHub

WORST
8. Mississippi
Safety conditions rank: 45
Economic environment rank: 14
Driving laws rank: 35

Source: WalletHub

WORST
7. Idaho
Safety conditions rank: 36
Economic environment rank: 48
Driving laws rank: 45

Source: WalletHub

WORST
6. North Dakota
Safety conditions rank: 46
Economic environment rank: 26
Driving laws rank: 39

Source: WalletHub

WORST
5. Nebraska
Safety conditions rank: 48
Economic environment rank: 19
Driving laws rank: 44

Source: WalletHub

WORST
4. Missouri
Safety conditions rank: 44
Economic environment rank: 27
Driving laws rank: 49

Source: WalletHub

WORST
3. Montana
Safety conditions rank: 47
Economic environment rank: 43
Driving laws rank: 48

Source: WalletHub

WORST
2. South Dakota
Safety conditions rank: 49
Economic environment rank: 24
Driving laws rank: 50

Source: WalletHub

WORST
1. Wyoming
Safety conditions rank: 50
Economic environment rank: 42
Driving laws rank: 47

Source: WalletHub

MALDEN, Mass. (AP) — A 1-year-old motorist has been pulled over for driving without a license — but he got off with a "cuteness warning."

Police in the Boston suburb of Malden say they staged the traffic stop Tuesday afternoon after spotting Grayson Salerno driving a red toy Mercedes convertible along a sidewalk.

An officer pulled his cruiser behind Grayson, switched on the blue flashing lights and pretended to write a ticket.

Photos and video of the incident have been widely shared on social media.

Malden Police pulled this little 1-year-old over for being too cute without a license.

Grayson's mother, Cori Salerno, says she's tickled the mock misdemeanor has made so many people smile.

It's doubtful the young offender understands the charge. He was wearing a T-shirt with the inscription: "I have literally no idea what you are saying."