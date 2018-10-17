Dog days may be coming for Darien’s beaches

Tony Schell, of Fairfield, and his dog Chloe, take advantage of the sunny spring weather to dig for buried treasures at Penfield Beach in Fairfield, Conn. on Wednesday, March 29, 2017. Tony Schell, of Fairfield, and his dog Chloe, take advantage of the sunny spring weather to dig for buried treasures at Penfield Beach in Fairfield, Conn. on Wednesday, March 29, 2017. Photo: Brian A. Pounds, Hearst Connecticut Media

Mira Elzanaty and Iain McCay, both of Fairfield, are greeted by twelve week old puppy Millie during a visit to Penfiield Beach in Fairfield, Conn. on Monday, March 20, 2017. Mira Elzanaty and Iain McCay, both of Fairfield, are greeted by twelve week old puppy Millie during a visit to Penfiield Beach in Fairfield, Conn. on Monday, March 20, 2017. Photo: Brian A. Pounds, Hearst Connecticut Media

Warm temperatures and sunshine brought people and their dogs out in large numbers for a holiday stroll at Jennings Beach in Fairfield, Conn. on Sunday, January 1, 2017. Warm temperatures and sunshine brought people and their dogs out in large numbers for a holiday stroll at Jennings Beach in Fairfield, Conn. on Sunday, January 1, 2017. Photo: Brian A. Pounds, Hearst Connecticut Media

Local residents walk their dogs on the sandbars of Old Mill Beach in Westport, Conn. during low tide Thursday, July 7, 2016. Local residents walk their dogs on the sandbars of Old Mill Beach in Westport, Conn. during low tide Thursday, July 7, 2016. Photo: Erik Trautmann, Hearst Connecticut Media

Anne Fitz of Fairfield and her English cocker spaniel Kenzie enjoy the afternoon at Jennings Beach in Fairfield, Conn. on Tuesday, March 29, 2016. Fairfield beaches are only open to dogs and horses through the last day of the month of March each year. less Anne Fitz of Fairfield and her English cocker spaniel Kenzie enjoy the afternoon at Jennings Beach in Fairfield, Conn. on Tuesday, March 29, 2016. Fairfield beaches are only open to dogs and horses through the ... more Photo: Brian A. Pounds, Hearst Connecticut Media

Lisa Abdel-Samed, of Newington, holds up a stick for her dog to fetch Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2015, at Jennings Beach in Fairfield, Conn. Abdel-Samed, who grew up in Redding, likes to visit the Fairfield shoreline with her two dogs because it was one of only a few parks that allows dogs to go off-leash. less Lisa Abdel-Samed, of Newington, holds up a stick for her dog to fetch Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2015, at Jennings Beach in Fairfield, Conn. Abdel-Samed, who grew up in Redding, likes to visit the Fairfield shoreline ... more Photo: Autumn Driscoll, Hearst Connecticut Media

Conley Downing, of Fairfield, runs with her dog River at Jennings Beach in Fairfield, Conn. on Friday Dec. 4, 2015. Mild temperatures in the low 50's brought many people to the beach to walk or jog. Conley Downing, of Fairfield, runs with her dog River at Jennings Beach in Fairfield, Conn. on Friday Dec. 4, 2015. Mild temperatures in the low 50's brought many people to the beach to walk or jog. Photo: Christian Abraham, Hearst Connecticut Media

Conley Downing, of Fairfield, runs with her dog River at Jennings Beach in Fairfield, Conn. on Friday Dec. 4, 2015. Mild temperatures in the low 50's brought many people to the beach to walk or jog. Conley Downing, of Fairfield, runs with her dog River at Jennings Beach in Fairfield, Conn. on Friday Dec. 4, 2015. Mild temperatures in the low 50's brought many people to the beach to walk or jog. Photo: Christian Abraham, Hearst Connecticut Media

Murad Bilal, of Fairfield, and his dog Charlie prepare for a sail on Bilal's sailing kayak on the Sound at Jennings Beach in Fairfield, Conn. on Tuesday, October 6, 2015. Murad Bilal, of Fairfield, and his dog Charlie prepare for a sail on Bilal's sailing kayak on the Sound at Jennings Beach in Fairfield, Conn. on Tuesday, October 6, 2015. Photo: Brian A. Pounds, Hearst Connecticut Media

Fernanda Araujo of Fairfield huddles with her dog, Ralphie, on a windy Sunday morning at Jennings Beach. Fernanda Araujo of Fairfield huddles with her dog, Ralphie, on a windy Sunday morning at Jennings Beach. Photo: Mike Lauterborn, For Hearst Connecticut Media

Michelle Eckman huddles with her dogs, Murph, Trixie and Turbo, as she gives them treats at Jennings Beach. Michelle Eckman huddles with her dogs, Murph, Trixie and Turbo, as she gives them treats at Jennings Beach. Photo: Mike Lauterborn, For Hearst Connecticut Media

Brian Dolan visits Jennings Beach with his dog, Juno, on Sunday morning. Brian Dolan visits Jennings Beach with his dog, Juno, on Sunday morning. Photo: Mike Lauterborn, For Hearst Connecticut Media

Juliana Kushnir, of Easton, walks her dog Banks at Penfield Beach in Fairfield on a sunny Wednesday, Mar. 11, 2015. Temperatures reached the upper 50s Wednesday and warm weather will continue through the rest of the week. less Juliana Kushnir, of Easton, walks her dog Banks at Penfield Beach in Fairfield on a sunny Wednesday, Mar. 11, 2015. Temperatures reached the upper 50s Wednesday and warm weather will continue through the rest ... more Photo: Autumn Driscoll

Dan Pengue, of Fairfield, plays fetch with his dog Clementine as they walk along the shoreline at Penfield Beach in Fairfield, Conn., Wednesday, Mar. 25, 2015. No dogs are allowed on the beach after March 30th. Dan Pengue, of Fairfield, plays fetch with his dog Clementine as they walk along the shoreline at Penfield Beach in Fairfield, Conn., Wednesday, Mar. 25, 2015. No dogs are allowed on the beach after March 30th. Photo: Autumn Driscoll

Johhny Boston, of Weston, and his dog Izzy make their way out of the frigid water, during the 11th Annual "Save the Children" Mossman Polar Plunge at Compo Beach in Westport, Conn. on Thursday Jan. 1, 2015. Johhny Boston, of Weston, and his dog Izzy make their way out of the frigid water, during the 11th Annual "Save the Children" Mossman Polar Plunge at Compo Beach in Westport, Conn. on Thursday Jan. 1, 2015. Photo: Christian Abraham

Johhny Boston, of Weston, and his dog Izzy come out of the frigid water, during the 11th Annual "Save the Children" Mossman Polar Plunge at Compo Beach in Westport, Conn. on Thursday Jan. 1, 2015. Johhny Boston, of Weston, and his dog Izzy come out of the frigid water, during the 11th Annual "Save the Children" Mossman Polar Plunge at Compo Beach in Westport, Conn. on Thursday Jan. 1, 2015. Photo: Christian Abraham

Nikki Calloway walks her dog Dutchess along Penfield Beach in Fairfield, Conn. on Wednesday October 21, 2016. Nikki Calloway walks her dog Dutchess along Penfield Beach in Fairfield, Conn. on Wednesday October 21, 2016. Photo: Christian Abraham, Hearst Connecticut Media

Jeanne Barker, of Fairfield, gets pulled along by her dogs Lucy and Kelly at Penfield Beach in Fairfield, Conn. on Wednesday October 21, 2016. Jeanne Barker, of Fairfield, gets pulled along by her dogs Lucy and Kelly at Penfield Beach in Fairfield, Conn. on Wednesday October 21, 2016. Photo: Christian Abraham, Hearst Connecticut Media

































Photo: Brian A. Pounds, Hearst Connecticut Media Image 1 of / 18 Caption Close Dog days may be coming for Darien’s beaches 1 / 18 Back to Gallery

DARIEN — A pilot winter program to bring dogs to the beach may be in the works.

“Discussions about it was ignited by quite a few residents asking about a potential program during the winter,” said Pamela Gery, director of the Parks and Recreations Department.

The pilot program would be for Weed Beach and run until March 31, allowing residents to bring leashed dogs to the beach.

“Its common with other towns that it starts Oct. 1 and runs until March 31,” Gery said.

The program could potentially start as early as Dec. 1 in Darien, she said. However, the proposal for the program will first have to be reviewed and agreed upon by the Parks and Recreation Commission. Members will discuss and hear from the public at their next meeting.

As it stands now, dogs are not allowed at the beach at any time. Residents who break this rule are ticketed $49, according to the town animal control officer.

Gery said many surrounding towns have similar rules in place — Fairfield, Greenwich and Westport all allow dogs on their beaches during the winter.

“Fairfield even allows horses and dogs on their beach,” she said.

Gery said there was previous discussions in 2011 around this topic. The Parks and Recreation Commission at the time tried to find an appropriate middle ground to appease residents in favor and against the idea.

The resolution was to allow dogs off leash Monday through Friday from dawn to 10:30 a.m. at Tilley Pond Park. However, with the recent inquiries from residents, the discussions have been brought back to the beaches.

“The townspeople are passionate about their dogs,” she said.

One of the issues that deterred these conversations previously were worries of people not picking up after their dogs.

An initiative that could help the potential pilot program is seeing residents show an effort to police themselves.

“We have many incredible friends groups in town,” Gery said. “We have Friends of Tilley Pond Park, Friends of Selleck’s Woods. They really are very important to the town.”

If this is something residents really want, forming a similar group to ensure people pick up after their pets could go a long way, she said. This could provide an incentive for residents to work with the town to keep the beach clean.

“Perhaps you have to not only be responsible for your own dog,” Gery said. “You may have to be responsible for all dogs before you leave.”

For now, both the commission and department want to gather as much information as they can to help shape the program.

“This is an attempt to have a conversation,” she said. “Obviously we want to be mindful of the town and all residents and how they feel about these things.”

dj.simmons@

hearstmediact.com, 203-842-2568