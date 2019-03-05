Dog dies after fall from third-story window

BEVERLY, Mass. (AP) — Police say a dog has fallen to its death from a third-story window at a Massachusetts home.

The Salem News reports that the fall in Beverly was reported to police around 1:50 p.m. Monday.

Beverly Animal Control Officer Matthew Lipinski says the dog, which was a medium-sized mixed breed, hit a neighbor's fence on the way down, and it was found in the snow on the neighbor's property.

Lipinski says the dog's death appears to be accidental.

The dog was taken to a clinic, and its owner has been notified.

