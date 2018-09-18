Domestic disturbance results in arrest of Stamford man

DARIEN — A Stamford man was arrested Friday after a report of a domestic disturbance on Overbrook Lane.

On Sept. 14 at 10:39 p.m., officers arrived to Overbrook Lane, where a complainant said that during an argument between the suspect and the victim, they observed the suspect rip a necklace off of the victim’s neck.

According to police the complainant also said they saw the suspect flip several pieces of furniture over in anger. The suspect was identified as Adam Morton, a 47-year-old Stamford resident.

The victim corroborated the sequence of events, police said. Officers located Morton, who initially denied the altercation took place. Eventually, Morton admitted to ripping the necklace off the victim and throwing furniture, police said.

Morton was issued a misdemeanor summons and was charged with disorderly conduct. He was released on a written promise to appear and asked to leave the residence. Morton was due in state Superior Court in Stamford on Sept. 17.

