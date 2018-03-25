Donations keep Rockford trolley on the tracks this summer

ROCKFORD, Ill. (AP) — A Rockford couple's Go Fund Me effort is keeping a local trolley car on the tracks.

The Rockford Register Star reports that Jodi Beach and her husband, Jim McDowell, just found out they'd reached the $16,000 fundraising goal to keep Trolley Car 36 running this summer.

The couple started the fundraising effort after the city's park district said funding for the trolley was one of the things that had to be cut to reduce spending by $1 million. The couple hoped that residents would keep the scenic open-air trolley. It's been popular with families for years and in less than two months residents proved they wanted to keep the trolley going.

Its schedule hasn't been determined, but the trolley will likely run on Fridays and Saturdays during the summer months.

