Douglas County approves 75-unit housing project near Genoa

GARDNERVILLE, Nev. (AP) — The Douglas County Commission has reversed course and approved zoning for a 75-unit housing project north of Genoa (jeh-NOH'-uh) that had been the target of a lawsuit.

The commission rejected the proposed Genoa Shares development on a 4-1 vote in January after local residents turned out to protest the plans due partly to concerns about wildfire threats.

Developers who say they paid $6 million for the land 3 miles (5 kilometers) north of Nevada's oldest town filed a lawsuit challenging the denial shortly after that.

The Record-Courier reports the commission reconsidered the proposal on Thursday and approved the necessary zoning for the 17-acre (7-hectare) property on a 3-2 vote.

East Fork Fire Marshal Steve Eisele assured the commissioners the proposed construction would meet wildland fire requirements in the area about 10 miles (16.09 kilometers) south of Carson City.

___

Information from: Gardnerville Record-Courier, http://www.recordcourier.com