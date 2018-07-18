Dozens of wildfires rage in Sweden amid Nordic heat wave





Smoke rises from just beyond a bank of trees and homes, as a wildfire threatens large tracts of land, outside Ljusdal, Sweden, Tuesday July 17, 2018. This is one of about 80 wildfires reported in Sweden, due to the dry weather. (Maja Suslin / TT via AP)

An aircraft helps to stop the advancing wildfire near to homes, outside Ljusdal, Sweden, Tuesday July 17, 2018. This is one of about 80 wildfires reported in Sweden, due to the dry weather. (Maja Suslin / TT via AP)

HELSINKI (AP) — Sweden says it has mobilized all available resources to put out dozens of wildfires raging across the country.

The Swedish Civil Contingencies Agency said Wednesday that two Canadair CL-415 water-bombing planes on loan from Italy joined the firefighting efforts that included helicopters from Norway.

Swedish public broadcaster SVT says an estimated 40 wildfires are burning mostly in Sweden, mostly in the central and western parts of the country, but also in the Arctic north.

Thousands of people have been warned to remain inside with the windows shut to avoid breathing smoky air.

The Nordic region of Europe has experienced an intense heat wave in the past week. Temperatures reached over 32 degrees Celsius (90 F) throughout Finland, Norway and Sweden. The weather also has been dry.