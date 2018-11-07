Drake first Iowa college to sell beer at basketball arena

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Drake University says it will sell beer at its basketball arena this season, making the Bulldogs the first team in Iowa to offer alcohol sales to its fans.

The Bulldogs announced Wednesday their initial offerings at the Knapp Center will include a selection of national and local craft brands. They will begin selling beer Thursday when they open the season against Buena Vista.

Drake says beer sales at men's and women's basketball games are part of an overall plan to enhance the fan experience at the Knapp Center. The Bulldogs have also upgraded the interior and exterior lighting at their arena and reduced concession prices.