Drone tests to rise in Nevada skies under pilot FAA program

LAS VEGAS (AP) — The skies around Nevada's largest cities are about to see more drones, after federal agencies picked the state for testing remote-controlled aircraft in urban airspace.

The Federal Aviation Administration and U.S. Department of Transportation announced Jan. 15 that the Nevada UAS Test Site Smart Silver State program will oversee testing in Reno and Henderson.

Other sites picked were in North Dakota and at Virginia Tech.

Nevada Institute for Autonomous Systems chief Chris Walach tells the Las Vegas Review-Journal testing will involve flying unmanned vehicles in urban areas beyond line-of-sight for deliveries, surveillance and remote-sensing operations.

He calls it a step to unmanned vehicle testing major leagues.

Walach tells the Reno Gazette Journal the FAA plans to use test results to set rules for operating drones in airspace around manned aircraft.

