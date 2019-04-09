Drug overdoses killing older adults in Winnebago County

ROCKFORD, Ill. (AP) — Officials in a northern Illinois county say overdose deaths are on the rise, and the largest group of victims is people in their 50s.

The Rockford Register-Star reports the numbers have prompted discussions among Winnebago County public health, nonprofit and hospital leaders about how to better battle drug addiction.

Last year 159 people died of drug overdoses in the county. Coroner's office records show 30 percent were in their 50s, while another 14 percent of victims were in their 60s.

Leaders say more study of the problem is needed. Winnebago County Coroner Bill Hintz says it appears older people are getting addicted to prescription opioids prescribed to treat pain. He says they may turn to street-level drugs when their prescription or insurance runs out.