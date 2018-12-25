Drug used to treat opioid addiction Maine's 2nd most common

BRUNSWICK, Maine (AP) — The brand name drug Suboxone, which is used to treat opioid addiction, is the second most frequently prescribed drug in Maine, a testament to the severity of the opioid crisis.

A report from Maine Health Data Organization says the generic blood pressure medicine called hydrochlorothiazide is the most prescribed. Coming in at No. 3, behind Suboxone, is an inhaler for treating asthma.

The data was collected by the Maine Health Data Organization, an independent agency established by the legislature in 1995.

According to the law, the agency is required to report the most commonly prescribed drugs in Maine, the most expensive prescription drugs and the prescription drugs that have most increased in price over the prior year.