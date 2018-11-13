Dubuque center gets $2.7M for drug recovery facility

DUBUQUE, Iowa (AP) — A $2.7 million grant will help fund a Dubuque center that will provide treatment and housing for people dealing with substance-use issues.

The Telegraph Herald reports that the funds from the Iowa Finance Authority will help the Manasseh House/Operation Empower cover most of the $3.2 million needed for the proposed recovery center.

Manasseh Executive Director Michelle Mihalakis says the organization plans to renovate a former bank building into a recovery and training center. The facility will offer support groups, art therapy and drug and alcohol education.

The nonprofit also plans to construct an adjacent apartment building. Liberty Place Apartments will feature 24 one-bedroom units that will provide supportive housing to people dealing with substance-use disorders and issues.

Mihalakis says they hope to open the facility in early 2020.

