Dying woman seeks caregiver for beloved 15-foot-long plant

In this Tuesday, Jan. 8, 2018 photo, Gabrellen "Gabby" Pfarr, poses in her Lancaster, Pa. home, along with her beloved houseplant. Pfarr, who's dying of cancer, is trying to find a home for her 15-foot-long plant. (Dan Marschka/LNP/LancasterOnline via AP) less In this Tuesday, Jan. 8, 2018 photo, Gabrellen "Gabby" Pfarr, poses in her Lancaster, Pa. home, along with her beloved houseplant. Pfarr, who's dying of cancer, is trying to find a home for her 15-foot-long ... more Photo: DAN MARSCHKA, AP Photo: DAN MARSCHKA, AP Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Dying woman seeks caregiver for beloved 15-foot-long plant 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

LANCASTER, Pa. (AP) — A Pennsylvania woman who's dying of cancer is trying to find a home for her beloved 15-foot-long plant.

LNP reports Gabrellen Pfarr has a few months to live after deciding not to pursue further treatment for cancer. Now, the 83-year-old wants to find a caring home for the sprawling plant she's been nurturing for 10 years in her Lancaster apartment.

She says her husband will move in with family members after she dies, and they don't have enough room or natural light to take on the plant.

Pfarr is a retired art teacher who says she doesn't have a green thumb but the plant she describes as a philodendron has thrived nonetheless.

She says "it's a beautiful plant" and wants it "to go to someone who can continue to take care of it."

