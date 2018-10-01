EPA settles Clean Air Act violations with Cloverdale Foods

MANDAN, N.D. (AP) — The federal Environmental Protection Agency says Cloverdale Foods has agreed to pay a $72,530 fine for Clean Air Act violations at its Mandan meat processing plant.

The EPA says violations had to do with deficiencies in chemical risk management. The plant processes large amounts of hazardous anhydrous ammonia.

The EPA says Cloverdale has corrected all deficiencies and will spend more than $114,000 on training and equipment that will help local fire and emergency crews respond to accidents.

The investigation began after an EPA inspection of the plant in 2016. The company says to go beyond correcting the alleged deficiencies, Cloverdale teamed up with the EPA to implement supplemental environmental projects, and that it was "an easy decision" to spend the extra money to provide local responders with equipment and training.