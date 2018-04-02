Early spring snow could make for messy commute in Northeast

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Early spring snow could make for a messy morning commute in some parts of the Northeast.

The National Weather Service says 1 to 3 inches of snow could fall on the Philadelphia area and 3 to 5 on the New York City area overnight.

Up to 6 inches is possible in the higher elevations of northeast New Jersey.

The weather service warns of slippery road conditions and reduced visibilities, including during the Monday morning commute.

A few inches of snow also are on tap for parts of Massachusetts, Rhode Island and Connecticut.