Earth Day events planned all week at New York nature centers

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — New York's Department of Environmental Conservation is marking the 48th anniversary of Earth Day with a week-long slate of events around the state.

The first Earth Day was on April 22, 1970, and was marked by demonstrations by an estimated 20 million Americans advocating for a healthy environment. Later that year, the Clean Air Act was passed, the Environmental Protection Agency was created and New York's DEC was formed.

Activities this weekend through next are planned at the Stony Kill Farm Environmental Center in Wappingers Falls and Five Rivers Center near Albany. They include guided hikes, birdwatching and children's nature journals.

In western New York, Reinstein Woods in Depew is hosting a night hike on Wednesday and reusable bag-making next Saturday.

Information about DEC's regional nature centers is posted online.