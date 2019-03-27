Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians signs harvest agreement

GATLINBURG, Tenn. (AP) — The Great Smoky Mountains National Park and the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians have signed an agreement that will allow tribal members to gather sochan in the park. Sochan is a leafy green vegetable that is a traditional part of the Cherokee diet.

Park Superintendent Cassius Cash and Principal Chief Richard Sneed signed an agreement on Monday that allows up to 36 enrolled tribal members to gather 1 bushel of sochan leaves per week between March 29 and May 31.

According to the park, an environmental assessment has determined the harvest will have no significant impact, although monitoring is planned.

Park officials and tribal members will meet regularly to discuss the monitoring results. If necessary, they will adjust the agreement to limit any unforeseen impacts.