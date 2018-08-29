-
Sandra Bullock, "The Blind Side" less
Critic Score: 67%
What the critics said: "Quite how Sandra Bullock deserved an Oscar for her one-note turn as bleached supermum Leigh-Anne is a mystery, since it transforms a potentially worthwhile character study into a grandstanding star vehicle." -Time Out
Lupita Nyong'o, "Non-Stop" (2014) less
Critic Score: 59%
What the critics said: "The problem is that Non-Stop tries to be something it's not. It has one too many scenes that border on ludicrous, and the big reveal barely makes sense." -Globe and Mail
Tom Hanks, "The Ladykillers" (2004)
Critic Score: 55%
What the critics said: "There's the mind-numbing oompah rhythm of every gag telegraphed and every joke pounded into the ground." - Village Voice
Edward Norton, "Kingdom of Heaven" (2005) less
Critic Score: 39%
What the critics said: "Since we barely know what's at stake -- we're too confused and bored to care -- all this fighting means nothing to us, and yet Scott still hopes to rev us up with it." -Salon
Jake Gyllenhaal, "Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time" (2010)
Critic Score: 36%
What the critics said: "This movie is little more than a big noise bomb with jerky movements attached." -Detroit News
Daniel Day-Lewis, "Nine" (2009)
Critic Score: 38%
What the critics said: "How can a movie starring six Academy Award-winning actors be such a bore?" -Chicago Sun Times
Anne Hathaway, "One Day" (2011) less
Critic Score: 37%
What the critics said: "By the time this flat, excruciatingly predictable film reaches its drawn-out, melodramatic (and unintentionally comedic) ending, we've not only stopped caring about Emma and Dexter, we're actively rooting against them." -San Diego Union Tribune
Armie Hammer, "The Lone Ranger" (2013)
Critic Score: 31%
What the critics said: "Frustrating, lazy and lifeless." -Time Out
Kate Winslet, "Wonder Wheel" (2017) less
Critic Score: 31%
What the critics said: "Whatever its director's motivations, a work so contemptuous of its own heroine is always going to border on the offensive." -Globe and Mail
Cate Blanchett, "The Monuments Men" (2014) less
Critic Score: 30%
What the critics said: "A frustratingly flat film that drifts from moment to moment with a curious lack of urgency and an overbearing sense of self-importance." -Film.com
Jennifer Lawrence, "Passengers" (2016)
Critic Score: 30%
What the critics said: "Disappointing at best, problematic at worst." -Dallas Morning News
Matt Damon, "Suburbicon" (2017)
Critic Score: 29%
What the critics said: "The black characters are barely characters at all, and the murder mystery is a Hollywood hand-me-down." - Chicago Reader
Ryan Gosling, "Stay" (2005)
Critic Score: 27%
What the critics said: "This is the kind of flop that makes even the popcorn taste lousy." - New York Observer
Natalie Portman, "Your Highness" (2011)
Critic Score: 27%
What the critics said: "Dudes, we get it." -Newsday
Meryl Streep, "Lions for Lambs" (2007)
Critic Score: 27%
What the critics said: "Though these dialogues are worthy, the medium doesn't seem right for the message." -USA Today
Ben Affleck, "Batman V Superman: Dawn of Justice" (2016) less
Critic Score: 27%
What the critics said: "A movie that beats you into submission and makes you wonder if the sun will ever come out again." -The New Republic
Mila Kunis, "Jupiter Ascending" (2015) less
Critic Score: 26%
What the critics said: "The Wachowskis create a churning, swooping C.G.I. universe that's decorated to the corners of the frame without taste or imagination." -The New Yorker
Eddie Redmayne, "Jupiter Ascending" (2015) less
Critic Score: 26%
What the critics said: "Don't even get me started on the aliens, many of whom would have been turned away from the cantina door in Mos Eisley." -The Atlantic
Tom Hardy, "This Means War" (2012)
Critic Score: 25%
What the critics said: "Yet another case of Hollywood execs trying way too hard to give the audience what they think it wants." -Time Out
Denzel Washington, "John Q" (2002) less
Critic Score: 23%
What the critics said: "Cassavetes thinks he's making 'Dog Day Afternoon' with a cause, but all he's done is to reduce everything he touches to a shrill, didactic cartoon." -Entertainment Weekly
Amy Adams, "Leap Year" (2010)
Critic Score: 22%
What the critics said: "The most charming of actors can be left flailing in the face of a feeble script and direction." -Globe and Mail
Michael Keaton, "Jack Frost" (1998)
Critic Score: 20%
What the critics said: "Its sentiment is rote, its truths are culled from a trip down the aisles of a greeting-card shop." -Houston Chronicle
Leonardo DiCaprio, "The Beach" (2000) less
Critic Score: 20%
What the critics said: "A narrative that tries to juggle thriller elements, tons of pop culture imagery, and way too much philosophical baggage." -Chicago Reader
Emma Stone, "Aloha" (2015) less
Critic Score: 19%
What the critics said: "It's not bad so much as alien, like a romantic comedy made by someone who's researched human behavior but had very few brushes with it in person." -Buzzfeed News
Marion Cotillard, "Assassin's Creed" (2016) less
Critic Score: 18%
What the critics said: "I suppose you could say the film made me slightly more likely to play one of the games, but only because I'd do just about anything before I saw this movie again." -Slate
Scarlett Johansson, "The Perfect Score" (2004) less
Critic Score: 17%
What the critics said: "Kids facing the SAT in real life may appreciate this movie, if only because it'll make them feel so much smarter than these characters. For the rest of us, it flunks." -Seattle Times
Anthony Hopkins, "Transformers: The Last Knight" (2017) less
Critic Score: 16%
What the critics said: "Michael Bay has promised that this is the last Transformers movie he will direct, which is no small relief. It will not, alas, be the last Transformers movie." -The Atlantic
Chris Pine, "Just My Luck" (2005)
Critic Score: 14%
What the critics said: "... a real piece of junk." -Richard Roeper
Helen Mirren, "Collateral Beauty" (2016)
Critic Score: 14%
What the critics said: "Somewhere in a forest, a maple tree wants all its sap back." -US Weekly
Will Smith, "After Earth" (2013)
Critic Score: 14%
What the critics said: "The movie takes off from a concept as basic as a video game, and it sticks to that concept, without surprise." -Entertainment Weekly
Mark Wahlberg, "Max Payne" (2008)
Critic Score: 16%
What the critics said: "Sexy girls and lots of automatic weapons are involved in an occasionally coherent plot." -Washington Post
Robert De Niro, "Hide and Seek" (2005)
Critic Score: 13%
What the critics said: "A tawdry cocktail of red herrings, cheap psychology, and shameless horror-movie tropes." -The AV Club
Michelle Williams, "Deception" (2008)
Critic Score: 13%
What the critics said: "When you advertise an erotic thriller and then give us a comedy, that's deception in any language." -St. Louis Post-Dispatch
Johnny Depp, "Mortdecai" (2015)
Critic Score: 12%
What the critics said: "Depp's strenuously unfunny performance turns a frivolous caper comedy into a grim death march to the closing credits." -Newsday
Nicole Kidman, "Trespass" (2011)
Critic Score: 10%
What the critics said: "As terrible movies go, it's not unentertaining - once you surrender to its trashmeister idiocy." -Time Out
George Clooney, "Batman & Robin" (1997)
Critic Score: 10%
What the critics said: "[A] loud, long and pointless spectacle." -Philadelphia Inquirer
Halle Berry, "Catwoman" (2004)
Critic Score: 9%
What the critics said: "Another hundred million dollars down the drain." -The New Yorker
Alicia Vikander, "Tulip Fever" (2017)
Critic Score: 9%
What the critics said: "All told, this movie about love during a bubble is a bust." -Newsday
Saoirse Ronan, "The Host" (2013)
Critic Score: 9%
What the critics said: "This is pretty silly stuff, Twi-lite if you will, but played with maximum solemnity, no discernible humor and minimal excitement." -CNN
Michael Fassbender, "The Snowman" (2017) less
Critic Score: 8%
What the critics said: "In this soul-deadening freeze, who wouldn't seek solace in a bottle? Or in the physical warmth of a lover's arms? Or in mass murder?" -The Atlantic
Reese Witherspoon, "Hot Pursuit" (2015) less
Critic Score: 7%
What the critics said: "You could easily imagine these two in a sharper, edgier comedy. Maybe, if Hot Pursuit is a hit, the filmmakers can take a mulligan and reunite them for a faster, funnier sequel." -Vulture
Christopher Walken, "Gigli" (2003)
Critic Score: 6%
What the critics said: "Every bit as unwatchable as the deafening negative chatter would suggest." -Associated Press
Charlize Theron, "The Last Face" (2017) less
Critic Score: 5%
What the critics said: "Sean Penn turns African strife into a two-hour perfume commercial with The Last Face, veering between gauzy impressionism and shrieky melodrama with his latest directorial effort." -RogerEbert.com
Morgan Freeman, "Just Getting Started" (2017)
Critic Score: 5%
What the critics said: "Dramatically and comically impotent." -The AV Club
Julianne Moore, "6 Souls" (2013)
Critic Score: 4%
What the critics said: "A preposterous supernatural thriller that inexplicably managed to sign up Julianne Moore to star." -New York Observer
