Edelen files paperwork to raise money for governor's race

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — A former Kentucky auditor has filed paperwork to raise money for the 2019 governor's race.

Adam Edelen filed a letter of intent with the Kentucky Registry of Election Finance on Thursday. Edelen has not officially filed as a candidate, but Thursday's filing is an indication he will run for governor. Edelen did not return a phone call seeking comment.

Edelen was elected state auditor in 2011. He ran for re-election in 2015 but lost to Republican Mike Harmon.

Edelen's running mate is Gill Holland, a businessman who lost a close race for the Louisville Metro Council in 2016.

Republican Gov. Matt Bevin has said he will run for re-election. Democratic Attorney General Andy Beshear and state House Minority Floor Leader Rocky Adkins have already announced their campaigns.