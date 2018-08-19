Egypt reveals details of skeletons found inside sarcophagus

CAIRO (AP) — Egypt says researchers have determined the gender and age of the three skeletons found inside a black granite sarcophagus uncovered in the Mediterranean city of Alexandria in July.

Nadia Kheider, of the Antiquities Ministry, says Sunday the skeletons belong to a woman in her early 20s, a man in his late 30s and a man in his early 40s.

Chief researcher Zeinab Hasheesh says one of the skulls has a cavity indicating a "surgical intervention." Mostafa Waziri, head of the Supreme Council of Antiquities, says researchers found gold inside some of the bones.

The 2,000-year-old sarcophagus, which was filled with red fluid, created a stir on social media. The ministry says the red fluid was sewage water.