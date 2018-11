Before completion, British artist Rob Heard, center, and members of the British military's 1st Battalion The Royal Anglian Regiment, The Vikings, pose for photographs in front of rows of what will be 72,396 shrouded figures forming his piece of commemorative art 'Shrouds of the Somme' to mark the upcoming centenary of the end of World War I, in the Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park, London, Wednesday, Nov. 7, 2018. Each figure is a human form, individually shaped, shrouded and made to a name of the 72,396 missing British and Commonwealth servicemen who were killed fighting in the Somme area of France between July 1, 2016 and March 20, 1918 who have no known grave and whose names are engraved on the Thiepval Memorial in France. World War I ended on November 11, 1918. less