Election board finalizing rules for online political ads

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — New York's elections board is working out the final details of a new state law requiring more information about groups paying for online political ads.

Lawmakers and Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo approved the new rules earlier this year, but it's now up to election officials to issue the actual regulations.

Cuomo says he wants to see the strongest possible regulations to prevent nefarious groups from using ads and social media to influence elections.

The new law requires the state's Board of Elections to maintain a file of all political ads paid for by any individuals or groups. It also requires Facebook and other sites to ensure ads aren't being illegally purchased by foreign entities.

The board is expected to create the final regulations this month.