Election official: no wrongdoing by Delaware GOP officials

DOVER, Del. (AP) — State election officials have rejected claims by Delaware's Democratic Party alleging that the Republican state treasurer and a high-ranking GOP lawmaker violated campaign finance laws.

Elections Commissioner Elaine Manlove issued a ruling Friday saying her office found no wrongdoing by Treasurer Ken Simpler or state Sen. Greg Lavelle, R-Wilmington.

Manlove suggested, however, that Lavelle's actions, while legal, were not consistent with the "spirit" of the law.

Democrats alleged that Simpler improperly coordinated with Foundation for Delaware's Future, a political action committee that produced an ad that was linked to his campaign's Facebook account. Manlove found only that the PAC was late in filing a third-party advertiser report.

Democrats also claimed that Lavelle's campaign improperly coordinated with First State First, a political action committee for which he serves as treasurer.