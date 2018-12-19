Election recount confirms Georgia lawmaker lost by 2 votes

ATLANTA (AP) — A recount of the votes confirms a Georgia lawmaker lost his seat by just two votes in a court-ordered repeat of last May's primary election.

Official results of the Tuesday recount by Banks, Habersham and Stephens counties once again show challenger Chris Erwin barely defeated state Rep. Dan Gasaway in northeast Georgia's House District 28. The new tally of the 7,040 ballots yielded the same final count as the Dec. 4 special primary between the two Republican rivals.

The original primary was held in May, but a judge ordered the election redone because some voters had been assigned to the wrong House district.

No Democrats ran for the seat, making Erwin the overall election winner.