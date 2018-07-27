City reopens beach in wake of sewage spill

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — Maine's largest city is reopening a beach in the wake of a sewage spill.

The beach was reopened Friday. The spill happened Thursday morning, when about a million gallons of partially treated sewage spilled out of a Portland wastewater treatment plant and into Casco Bay. The city closed nearby East End Beach in response.

Portland officials said a water quality sample shows bacteria levels are well below the state beach closure limit. The city says a routine advisory will be posted at the beach.

The spill also damaged part of a popular trail. The DEP says the Portland Water District is expected to submit a report about the incident within a few days. The DEP will then determine what to do next.