Empty beds in new Arkansas veterans' home blamed for deficit

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — The Arkansas Department of Veterans Affairs hopes to increase efforts to fill the remaining beds at a new state facility for elderly and disabled veterans in central Arkansas.

The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reports that the Arkansas State Veterans Home at North Little Rock is operating at a monthly deficit of $50,000 because 26 of its beds remain empty.

The facility opened in January 2017 and has a "small-home design" that's less institutional than a traditional nursing home. Veterans Affairs officials say the approach has been applauded by residents and families but comes with significant upfront costs.

Department Director Nate Todd said Tuesday the agency hopes to admit two veterans a week to the facility now that its annual inspection finished last week. He expects the home to reach capacity next year.

