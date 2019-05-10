Endangered frogs delay some debris removal in Paradise

PARADISE, Calif. (AP) — Fears of harming an endangered frog species have forced crews to delay cleaning debris from about 800 properties in Paradise, angering some residents anxious to start rebuilding their homes.

The Sacramento Bee reports those tasked with debris removal have been told to wait until state and federal officials reach an agreement on guidelines to address the environmental concerns. Construction projects often require state environmental inspections because of concerns about sensitive species.

The revelation that some stream-side properties are now on hold triggered a strong public rebuke Thursday from two local legislators who said they heard about it from angry constituents.

Officials say debris cleanup operations have not been slowed by the environmental questions. They say there are 141 crews on the hillside, clearing about 100 sites a day.

