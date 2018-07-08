Engineering firm approved to examine Hot Springs dams, lakes

HOT SPRINGS, Ark. (AP) — An engineering firm has been hired to examine dams and lakes for improvements in support of the Hot Springs city reservoir and Northwoods Urban Forest Park.

The Sentinel-Record reports the Hot Springs Board of Directors last week approving an estimated $1.2 million contract with Crist Engineers Inc., the city's water-system consultant.

Officials projected about $9 million in construction costs as part of improvements that include the Dillon and Sanderson dams. The Lower Bethal Dam was another possible site for shoring up, such as threading steel cables through the dam and into the bedrock.

The overall project will be paid for as part of the $20 million debt issue the board authorized earlier this year. Officials also plan to seek state low-interest loans and federal grants.

___

Information from: The Sentinel-Record, http://www.hotsr.com