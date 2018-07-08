Englewood Police Youth Baseball League celebrates 4th season

CHICAGO (AP) — The Englewood Police Youth Baseball League in Chicago is celebrating its fourth season.

Organizers say the summer-long league builds relationships between officers and residents in the Englewood neighborhood.

About 100 boys and girls currently are registered for the program that features six teams named after old Negro League teams and recent African American leaders.

Three police youth baseball leagues have been established across Chicago. The leagues also provide mentoring and life skills workshops covering topics such as conflict resolution, nutrition and violence prevention.