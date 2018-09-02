Entrepreneurs test out businesses through pop-up shops

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Some entrepreneurs are getting a chance to test having a physical store free of charge through a new program called Pop-Up Milwaukee.

Beth Haskovec is with LISC Milwaukee, one of the organizations behind Pop-Up MKE. She tells WUWM-FM that the program takes empty storefronts and converts them into retail space, which participants can use rent-free for a month.

Haskovec says the program aims to help startups build their business while also improving the area's historic corridors.

Tiffany Miller is one of the 19 minority entrepreneurs who've worked with the program. She runs Fly Blooms, which makes a variety of products including handbags, earrings and lapel pins.

Miller says the program has helped her overcome stigma attached to black business owners. Her company shares retail space with three other businesses run by black female entrepreneurs.

Information from: WUWM-FM, http://www.wuwm.com