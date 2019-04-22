Environmental allies of NJ governor say he should do more

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — New Jersey environmental groups say Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy needs to do more to make good on promises to help the environment.

Nine groups Monday accused Murphy and the Democrat-led Legislature of not moving quickly enough on such issues as setting up a dedicated fund for New Jersey Transit and issuing a promised energy master plan. They also call for more funds for the Department of Environmental Protection and halting construction on fossil fuel infrastructure.

Many of the groups, including Clean Water Action, Environment New Jersey and the Sierra Club, backed Murphy's election in 2017. Murphy's office hasn't responded.

This month Murphy touted his environmental policy in a speech, saying his administration is seeking offshore wind bids and expanding solar projects to lower-income residents.