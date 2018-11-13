Erratic driver causes damage to Tilley Pond Park

DARIEN — Police say an erratic driver drove through Tilley Pond Park and damaged the grassy area there.

On Nov. 5 at 11 p.m., police were contacted about an erratic driver at the park, but by the time officers arrived, the vehicle was gone. The vehicle in question drove into the park from the north entrance, across the grassy areas, and over two tree stumps before exiting the park.

The vehicle was described as a Lexus SUV, and the complainant gave a possible license plate number. The plate was checked, but the vehicle associated with the plate did not match the description given.

According to police, damage to the grass areas of the park was observed and photographed.

