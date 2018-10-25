Espanola mayor asks residents to help end violent crime

ESPANOLA, N.M. (AP) — The mayor of a northern New Mexico city plagued by violent crime is calling on residents for help.

KOB-TV in Albuquerque reports Espanola Mayor Javier Sanchez recently wrote a letter to city residents pleading for everyone's aid in ending the violence.

Sanchez says he wants community leaders, parents, teachers and concerned citizens to develop a blueprint for solutions.

According to FBI crime statistics, Espanola had a violent crime rate of 2,934 per 100,000 residents last years.

That's almost eight times the nationwide rate. Nationally, the estimated rate of violent crime was 382.9 offenses per 100,000 residents.

Earlier this month, Espanola Valley High School graduate Cameron Martinez was shot and killed in what police are calling a case of mistaken identity.

Much of the violence has been linked to the opioid crisis, which has plagued Espanola for decades.