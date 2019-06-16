Event to promote businesses in Detroit commercial corridor

DETROIT (AP) — City residents are encouraged to participate in an event that promotes small businesses along a northwest Detroit commercial corridor.

The DI$COVER D1 Cash Flash will be held from 6-8 p.m. on June 26 on Grand River Avenue.

The event aims to encourage economic sustainability, business development and community engagement in Detroit's City Council District 1. It will feature food, games and special presentations at various businesses.

Road improvements along a stretch of Grand River are expected to start this month. Councilman James Tate's office says business owners in the construction zone are concerned the project may cause some customers to avoid the area.

He says in a release that small businesses "provide the true lifeline for economic activity in" Detroit neighborhoods.